DFW’s Very Own Errol Spence Jr & Mike Tyson Talk Boxing

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Another one of DFW’s greats is about to make history this weekend in Las Vegas, at the fight of the summer. The legendary Mike Tyson , chops
it up with a product of Desoto’s alumni Errol Spencer Junior. Fighting, and igniting energy from the young super star seems to be
Mike Tysons‘ purpose of interview. Press play to hear a inside perspective of Errol Spence Jr. on the Hot Boxin podcast. Topics from eating
habits, to physical damage are a few of the sub topics. Also, check out the press conference of all fighters on ticket. Even Spence & Crawford’s
trainer share some strong words and thoughts. WBA Welterweight Champion has won 28 times, with 22 being knock outs. According to the streets
he’s still considered the “under dog” on this ticket against Crawford who also undefeated . This Saturday night history shall be made.
Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat
-
YNW Melly Double Murder Trial Verdict Is In & He is Out
-
‘It Hurts. And I’m Embarrassed’: Black Man Tortured By Mississippi Cops Will Never Speak The Same Again
-
Viral Vibes Caught On Camera With Some Louisiana Legends (Bling Bling)
-
Gillie Da King’s Son, YNG Cheese Shot & Killed at Age 25
-
‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ Singer Sinéad O’Connor Dead at 56
-
Carlee Russell’s Attorney: ‘There Was No Kidnapping.. My Client Never Saw A Baby’
-
#NowCarlee: 50 Wild Carlee Russell Tweets To Get You Through The Weekend
-
Are Aliens Real or Not? Congress Holds Public Hearing