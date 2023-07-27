Listen Live
DFW’s Very Own Errol Spence Jr & Mike Tyson Talk Boxing

Published on July 27, 2023

Another one of DFW’s greats is about to make history this weekend in Las Vegas, at the fight of the summer. The legendary Mike Tyson , chops

it up with a product of Desoto’s alumni  Errol Spencer Junior. Fighting, and igniting energy from the young super star seems to be

Mike Tysons‘ purpose of interview. Press play to hear a inside perspective of Errol Spence Jr. on the Hot Boxin podcast. Topics from eating

habits, to physical damage are a few of the sub topics.  Also, check out the press conference of all fighters on ticket. Even Spence & Crawford’s

trainer share some strong words and thoughts. WBA Welterweight Champion has won 28 times, with 22 being knock outs. According to the streets

he’s still considered the “under dog” on this ticket against Crawford who also undefeated . This Saturday night history shall be made.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in  Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat 

