Kodak Almost Boo’d Off Stage During Rolling Loud Outro Song

It was an eventful, & unforgettable experience for all participants who rocked the Miami Rolling Loud show. Amongst the performing acts Kodak
Black was able to rock out in his very own home state with his classics . Press play for the full set, although once it was time to wrap up the show he
decided to try out or give fans a few bonus minutes of content . The million dollar verse colab from Tekashi 69 has had finally made its way to the
masses. You can hear for yourself if fans really were feeling the vibes. If that wasn’t the most awkardest moments while on stage. The expression
is all on his face.
