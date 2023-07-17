Boosie Will Put Tears On Your Face After This Ig Live

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Boosie is back at it again, breaking the internet and bringing smiles. Louisiana legend Boosie goes live while inside
soul food spot. This may have been the most spiritual live of the week. Boosie admits God sent him there to be a blessing.
Check out what happens when Boosie keeps it real while speaking on the grace of God. He tipped her $700 bucks, and made out with
some of the best soul food he’ll eat this month.
