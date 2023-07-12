Listen Live
Beyonce Is Back On Glorilla’s Radar

Published on July 12, 2023

Glorilla is back on live again. There is nothing bigger than true confession. Fans want Glo to add a little more feminine charisma to her artist craft.

Beyonce may be the true source for young female artist inspiration. Press play and check out what part of earth Glo has recently been in . Can’t

forget to check out Glo’s updated dance moves. Could this be a possible segway to a near future Beyonce featured collaboration .

