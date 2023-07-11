Shaq Vs Mike Epps Face To Face Roast Session

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Leave it up to two legendary icons to have a classic face to face battle of the jokes. Although it was all fun in games, Mike seemed honored to hear that Shaq would be coming to his next show to support. This was more of a movement than a moment. Supporting your friends goes a long way. Mike Epps seems to be very appreciative of confirmation. Press play to hear these two go back in forth like true friends for life .
