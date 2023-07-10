Boosie Breaks His Silence On R Kelly

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Leave it up to Baton Rouge icon to break his silence on how R Kelly is being treated while being behind bars. Boosie
also chimes in on a current saying that is growing popularity through the incarcerated community. Boosie has always been to one to
share his opinion about anything and everything . Do you agree that R Kelly should be treated fairly?
-
