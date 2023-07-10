97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Burna Boy lives up to his name as the African giant. The Grammy award-winning singer made history as the first African artist to sell out a stadium show in the United States. Read more details about this remarkable achievement inside.

RELATED: Learn About The 54 Countries of Africa

Major props to Burna Boy for his many firsts in music. As Afrobeats, Amapiano and Afropop become increasingly popular around the world, artists like Burna are setting a high standard for younger artists to reach.

Burna Boy’s latest accomplishment was selling out the Citi Field stadium in New York City last night (July 8). The “Last Last” singer sold out the 41,000-capacity Citi Field Stadium in NYC on Saturday night.

Several stars were at the show to watch Burna Boy perform, including Busta Rhymes, singers SZA, H.E.R and Jorja Smith. Read more:

This is the fourth of Burna Boy’s Big 7 stadium concerts across the globe.

Just last month, Burna Boy made history when he became the first African artist to headline a stadium show in the United Kingdom. He performed to a sold-out crowd of over 60,000 people at the London Stadium. During his two-hour set, he brought out some of his celebrity friends like Stormzy and Dave on a giant merry-go-round to perform alongside him.

The Afrobeats genre, which is a mix of both African and Western influences, has seen an increase in approval in reacent years because of artists like Burna Boy and Wizkid.

Congratulations are in order for Burna Boy for selling out yet another stadium show!

Also See:

Nigeria: Entertainment, Food, Languages, Places To Visit + More

Burna Boy, Tems & Rema Brought Nigeria To Utah For NBA All-Star Game Halftime Performance [Photos & Video]

The GRAMMYs Announce New 2024 Categories Including “Best African Music Performance”

Living Up To His Name As The African Giant, Burna Boy Becomes First African Artist To Sell Out U.S. Stadium was originally published on globalgrind.com