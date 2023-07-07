New Fried Foods Coming To State Fair: Weird or Delicious?

Yesterday, the State Fair of Texas held the first round of judging for the 19th Annual Big Tex Choice Awards! This competition has dubbed the Lone Star State as the #1 Fair for outstanding food creations since 2005. Last year’s mystery judges included community staples like Hiawatha Williams – Founder, Williams Chicken; Lance Barrow – Emmy Award-Winning CBS Sports Producer; Rob “Big Rob” Maiden – Captain, Mavs ManiAACs; and Bruce Sifford – Chairman of the State Fair of Texas! Take a look at some of the winners and semifinalists from 2022!

HOLY BISCUIT

by Isaac Rousso This mouth-watering southern explosion starts with a perfectly cooked golden-brown biscuit. Then, slow-smoked shredded brisket and ladle fire-roasted street corn queso is stacked on top of the biscuit. Then, thick-cut bacon is drizzled with Texas honey with a little bit of kick. The masterpiece is complete when it’s topped off with crispy pickle French fries. Your taste buds will go crazy with the savory-sweet crunchy combination of flavors all in one bite.

CHA-CHA CHATA

by the Garza Family Sidestep all the others ‘cause it’s finally here – the milkshake that will make you Cha-Cha Chata all night long! Inspired by the cha-cha dance, the recipe starts with a triple-step of two kinds of milk and vanilla ice cream blended to perfection with the Garza family’s top-secret (but famously delicious) horchata recipe. The creamy drink is then poured into a cup rimmed with caramel and cinnamon goodness and topped with a Texas-sized dollop of whipped topping. To bring even more flavor to your tastebuds, the Cha-Cha Chata is dusted with crushed candy, a sprinkle of cinnamon galletas de gragega, and deep-fried arroz con leche bites. Take hold of the churro straw and take a sip, we promise it will cha-cha change your life!

DEEP FRIED LASAGNA ROLL

by the Parish Family

Ribbon pasta is covered with the perfect mixture of ricotta, parmesan, provolone, and fresh mozzarella cheeses, then topped with an amazing homemade meat sauce. Next, more cheese is added and the past is delicately hand-rolled, creating delicious layers of flavor. The lasagna roll is dipped in a cheddar and herb batter and fried golden brown, creating a crispy yet flaky crust. The roll is then garnished with a touch of marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil, creating a mouthwatering burst of flavor. Served with a side of Deep Fried Zucchini Fries, this dish gives you a taste of Italy with a Texas twist!

SEE MORE 2022 BIG TEX CHOICE AWARDS WINNERS & SEMIFINALISTS

FIND THESE FOODS DURING YOUR NEXT VISIT TO THE STATE FAIR

According to the Culture Map, this year there were 57 entries represented by 37 concessionaires. To enter the competition you must have at least one year experience as a concessionaire. 36 semi-finalists were chosen based entirely on name, photo, and description — no tasting. During the next round, mysterious judges will taste the food and choose 10 finalists who will compete in the final round. After that, three winners will be chosen in August before the fair opens it’s doors to the public in the Fall.

Check out the 2023 Semi-finalists categorized by ‘sweet’ and ‘savory’ dishes.

What food are you most excited to try at the State Fair of Texas? Get more information about food, rides, vendors, and entertainment HERE.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P , Saturdays 1P-4P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack