Cardi B Snaps On Trolls

Published on June 26, 2023

Cardi B has no patience for trolls and anyone else who wants to see negative energy revolving her relationship, with Offset.

press play and prepare yourself to perhaps a new side of the Cardi. The internet grew more aware of perhaps trouble in paradise

when Offset posted and deleted a ig story post accusing his wife of cheating. Cardi shuts down the rumor claiming that people just want to see her

fail.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in  Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat 

 

