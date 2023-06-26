Cardi B Snaps On Trolls

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Cardi B has no patience for trolls and anyone else who wants to see negative energy revolving her relationship, with Offset.

press play and prepare yourself to perhaps a new side of the Cardi. The internet grew more aware of perhaps trouble in paradise

when Offset posted and deleted a ig story post accusing his wife of cheating. Cardi shuts down the rumor claiming that people just want to see her

fail.

