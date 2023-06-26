The 2023 BET Awards took place Sunday Night (June 25). And while stars like Busta Rhymes, Latto, and others held it down with memorable performances, it was the onstage reunion of Migos rappers Quavo and Offset to celebrate the memory of their fallen brother Takeoff that became one of the night’s most memorable moments.
RELATED: Did City Girls’ JT Throw Her Phone at Lil Uzi at 2023 BET Awards? [VIDEO]
RELATED:The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards
RELATED: The Migos’ Indelible Mark On Hip-Hop Fashion
Check out the video below.
[FULL VIDEO] Offset and Quavo’s Heartwarming BET Awards Tribute To Takeoff was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Man Named As ‘Person of Interest’ In Young Dolph’s Murder Has Been Killed
-
Drake Caught On Camera In Texas
-
OceanGate Confirms All 5 Passengers of Missing Sub Believed To Be Dead
-
Houston’s Home Depot Hottie Quits Job: ‘Everybody On Twitter Hates Me’
-
New Texas Law Prohibits Paper License Plates
-
Dc Young Fly Speaks Out During Jackie's Funeral
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)