Surviving Texas Summer: Lower Costs, Cooling Stations, & More

It just got Real REAL, Real FAST in Texas with temperatures climbing above 100 degrees every single day this week! According to the Ready Campaign, “In extreme heat your body works extra hard to maintain a normal temperature, which can lead to death. Extreme heat is responsible for the highest number of annual deaths among all weather-related hazards.”

To top it off, the heat index is suggesting 110 to 117 degrees! So what do we do to escape this earthy oven?! The U.S. government is seeing a similar spike in weather across the country, so to prepare for extreme temperatures we’ve got a few tips below!

Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device. Fans create air flow and a false sense of comfort, but do not reduce body temperature or prevent heat-related illnesses. Take cool showers or baths. Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Weather-strip doors and windows If you are unable to afford your cooling costs, weatherization or energy-related home repairs, contact the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for help!

WHAT IS HEAT STROKE? Signs: Extremely high body temperature (above 103 degrees F) taken orally Red, hot and dry skin with no sweat Rapid, strong pulse Dizziness, confusion or unconsciousness

If you suspect heat stroke, call 9-1-1 or get the person to a hospital immediately. Cool down with whatever methods are available until medical help arrives. Do not give the person anything to drink. HEAT CRAMPS Signs: Muscle pains or spasms in the stomach, arms or legs HEAT EXHAUSTION Signs: Heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, fast or weak pulse, dizziness, headache, fainting, nausea, vomiting

Graphics by Ready Campaign: Extreme Heat

Are you looking for places to stay cool? Check out this list courtesy of WFAA!

Dallas County

Carr P. Collins Social Service Center (Dallas)

Garland Corps Community Center

Irving Corps Community Center

Oak Cliff Corps Community Center

Pleasant Grove Corps Community Center

Denton County

Denton Corps Community Center

Lewisville Corps Community Center

Collin County

Plano Corps Community Center

McKinney Corps Community Center

Tarrant County

Arlington Corps Community Center

J.E. & L.E. Mabee Social Service Center (mobile canteen)

Ellis County

Waxahachie Corps Community Center

