Texas DMV Offices Closed Statewide Friday

If you thought you were headed to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles today…think again. The DMV released a statement via Twitter stating that all 16 DMV offices including Abilene, Amarillo, Austin, Beaumont, Corpus Christi, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, Houston, Longview, Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, Pharr, San Antonio, Waco, and Wichita Falls would be closed due to a system outage.

Beyond the transactions, Texans are also concerned about data safety. With the recent hack in Dallas County, residents are seeking answers about protection of their personal information. NBCDFW spoke with Adam Shaivitz, the Media and Communications Officer with the Texas DMV Government and Strategic Communications Division who said, “The department takes cyber security very seriously, and we incorporate every security precaution available to us to protect consumer data. Consumers should always remain vigilant in the management of their accounts. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles will never solicit user data such as names, account numbers, or password information.”

