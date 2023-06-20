Drake Caught On Camera In Texas

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Drake is back viral again via Texas. This time it’s to cosign “the best burger I ever had”. Press play to see which Texas

legend has their own burger restaurant in Houston, Texas. Hopefully Bun B voice and face is familiar enough to know that this Drake cosign

wasn’t just any hand out of help. A true mentor deserves his flowers and respect. Trill Burgers has been evolving success over the last 5 months

for Bun B .

