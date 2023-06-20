Quavo & Offset Pay Keeping TakeOffs Legacy Alive

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Leave it up to Quavo & Offset to put there temporarily differences aside & celebrate for a bigger cause. Yesterday June 18th

marks fallen soldier TakeOff‘s 29th Birthday. Established in 1994 to infinity can be seen on the memorial shirts, as a sign of still being

relevant and round forever. Keeping the legacy alive is a major must seeing that, this group of performers broke global records and beyond. Check

out the extra special celebration that the fellas did for their rap brother in spirit.