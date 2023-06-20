Quavo & Offset Pay Keeping TakeOffs Legacy Alive

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Leave it up to Quavo & Offset to put there temporarily differences aside & celebrate for a bigger cause. Yesterday June 18th
marks fallen soldier TakeOff‘s 29th Birthday. Established in 1994 to infinity can be seen on the memorial shirts, as a sign of still being
relevant and round forever. Keeping the legacy alive is a major must seeing that, this group of performers broke global records and beyond. Check
out the extra special celebration that the fellas did for their rap brother in spirit.
-
