Quavo & Offset Pay Keeping TakeOffs Legacy Alive

Published on June 19, 2023

Leave it up to Quavo & Offset to put there temporarily differences aside & celebrate for a bigger cause. Yesterday June 18th

marks fallen soldier TakeOff‘s 29th Birthday. Established in 1994 to infinity can be seen on the memorial shirts, as a sign of still being

relevant and round forever. Keeping the  legacy alive is a major must seeing that, this group of performers broke global records and beyond. Check

out the extra special celebration that the fellas did for their rap brother in spirit.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in  Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat 

 

