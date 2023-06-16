On The Radar: Dallas Music Artist, VEX, Releases Latest Single “Leave Me a Message”

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

In the dynamic landscape of the music industry, new artists constantly emerge on the scene, bringing their unique sounds and perspectives to captivate audiences. Among them, 16-year-old Dallas-based artist VEX is making waves with his latest single, “Leave Me a Message.” With a promising career ahead of him, VEX is carving out his own lane in the melodic-rap genre and establishing himself as a prodigious talent.

VEX’s journey began as a DJ, where he showcased his exceptional talent and caught the attention of industry insiders. Despite his young age, VEX has already achieved remarkable accomplishments, including touring and writing with renowned artists from around the world. Now, he takes his artistry to the next level with “Leave Me a Message,” set to release on June 16th across all streaming platforms.

The single represents VEX’s foray into the melodic rap style and showcases his growth as an artist. Recorded with the legendary engineer IRKO, who has worked with industry heavyweights such as Kanye West, Jay Z, and Rick Ross, the collaboration has resulted in a captivating blend of VEX’s unique style and IRKO’s expertise. Together, they have crafted a track that resonates with authenticity and emotional depth.

VEX’s music brings a refreshing and bold sound to the melodic-rap genre, reflecting his deep love for hip-hop in all its forms. His electrifying live performances match his distinctive persona, creating an immersive experience for his audience. While his recent work has explored melodic rap, VEX continues to push boundaries and challenge himself as a young hip-hop artist. He takes pride in representing Texas and seamlessly incorporates his hometown of Dallas into his lyrics, infusing his music with a sense of place and identity.

“Leave Me a Message” serves as a powerful anthem, exploring the theme of finding success after enduring a toxic relationship that refuses to fade away. The song encapsulates the idea of moving on from negativity and prioritizing personal growth. With heartfelt lyrics that resonate with audiences, VEX takes listeners on an introspective journey, inviting them to reflect on their own experiences.

Beyond his musical endeavors, VEX is currently involved in the filming of “The Rise,” a captivating docu-series that chronicles his journey as an up-and-coming artist. Through this series, audiences gain a behind-the-scenes glimpse into VEX’s life, witnessing the dedication and hard work required to navigate the music industry at such a young age. By offering this intimate look at his artistic growth and personal experiences, VEX establishes a deeper connection with his fans, fostering a greater understanding of his music and story.

VEX’s dedication to his craft and passion for creating impactful music remain unwavering as he continues to evolve as an artist. He serves as an exceptional role model for aspiring musicians, with a commitment to both his community and his artistry. Additionally, VEX has taken it upon himself to raise awareness among his generation about mental health issues and drug-related advocacy, inspired by the loss of a close friend to suicide and substance abuse.

With the release of “Leave Me a Message,” listeners can anticipate an unforgettable musical journey that showcases VEX’s melodic rap sound and emotional depth. Accompanying the single is a captivating music video that further enhances the immersive experience and visual storytelling that defines VEX’s artistry.

“Leave Me a Message” is available on all streaming platforms today (June 16th) As VEX continues to make strides in his career, his upcoming album, “16,” is set to release later this year, promising even more exceptional music from this rap artist.