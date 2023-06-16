Local DFW News

Uncle Of The Year Looks Like This

Published on June 16, 2023

The Beat DFW Daily Video
Ray J is going all out and above for his niece. Yup, you read that right Brandy’s daughter is growing up in real time. Leave it

up to Syrai’s uncle to deliver her the best Birthday celebration ever. Press play to see how Ray J decided to elevate his only nieces 21 year

anniversary of life.  Watch the vibe maker as they board a private jet.  Peep out the vibes via the Vegas . Would your uncle show love like this .

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in  Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat 

 

 

