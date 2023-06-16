Uncle Of The Year Looks Like This

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Ray J is going all out and above for his niece. Yup, you read that right Brandy’s daughter is growing up in real time. Leave it
up to Syrai’s uncle to deliver her the best Birthday celebration ever. Press play to see how Ray J decided to elevate his only nieces 21 year
anniversary of life. Watch the vibe maker as they board a private jet. Peep out the vibes via the Vegas . Would your uncle show love like this .
