Jamie Fox Is Back Back After Health Scare

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
After the last 3 months of life fans, across the world have been praying and praying after the internet alerted us that Icon Jamie Fox was
hospitalized. His daughter finally put some sort of context to his health activity. Soon we were updated again that he was in recovery mode. Fast
forward a couple weeks later and he’s back to the business. Press play to check out “They Cloned Tyrone” trailer were Jamie Fox’s can be seen
health and hungry to be back in action on the big screen.
Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat
-
Tyrese Busted His Employees In The Bathroom Doing This
-
Dc Young Fly Speaks Out During Jackie's Funeral
-
Latto & Cardi Gone Wild Caught On Camera
-
Man Named As ‘Person of Interest’ In Young Dolph’s Murder Has Been Killed
-
Houston’s Home Depot Hottie Quits Job: ‘Everybody On Twitter Hates Me’
-
New Texas Law Prohibits Paper License Plates
-
Floyd Mayweather Jr-John Gotti III Fight Ends in Complete Havoc[WATCH]
-
T.I. Son Caught On Tape Stealing Boxes