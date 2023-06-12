The Block Is Hot! Get Ready For 100 Degree Weather

Whew! It’s officially summertime in North Texas as this week brings in 100 degree weather across the DFW metroplex.

All this heat will force residents to keep their AC on, hiking up demand for the power grid. ERCOT predicts we could surpass the energy demand but we shouldn’t expect any power outages. WFAA spoke with Doug Lewin who is the author of the Texas Energy and Power newsletter who says, “That extra degree or two of heat is causing thousand megawatts to be needed. That can be the difference between outages and not.” Stay updated with Real-Time data of the

