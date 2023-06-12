Get Ready For Concerts At The State Fair of Texas!

Texans prepare for the State Fair all year round so it’s no surprise they popped off Summer with the release of their concert series lineup! The Largest Fair in the US is expected to open on September 29th and run through October 22nd and will feature creative arts, livestock and auto shows, vendor booths, amusement rides, and of course all the food you can eat. Last year the annual even brought in more than 2.5 million people!

What most people don’t know is that the State Fair is a non-profit organization. According to their website “.. the Fair aims to support the community, both locally and statewide. The net proceeds from the Fair are used to preserve and improve Fair Park; underwrite museums, community initiatives, and scholarship programs to support students throughout the Lone Star State pursuing higher education; and help improve State Fair operations. A successful 24-day run for the Fair means more support for Fair Park and the surrounding community.”

We love to see it! Get a head start on planning your trip to the fair by checking out the full list of musical acts hitting the main stage!

