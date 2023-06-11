Dc Young Fly Speaks Out During Jackie’s Funeral

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Today may have been one of the toughest days for a world icon at this point. Dc Young Fly shares a heart felt speech

during his first lady Jacklyn Smith’s home going service. Leave it up to DC’s sense of humor and faith in God to relay such a comical

but powerful message to his daughters and the families future endeavors moving forward. The service was held in a Baptist Church in Atlanta Press

play and witness perhaps a new side of the Wild’ Out superstar you’ve never seen. Two daughters and son have to grow up not having mom

tangible, although its confirmed by the spirit that she’ll be in heaven guarding down the families well beings.

