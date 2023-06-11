Dc Young Fly Speaks Out During Jackie’s Funeral

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Today may have been one of the toughest days for a world icon at this point. Dc Young Fly shares a heart felt speech
during his first lady Jacklyn Smith’s home going service. Leave it up to DC’s sense of humor and faith in God to relay such a comical
but powerful message to his daughters and the families future endeavors moving forward. The service was held in a Baptist Church in Atlanta Press
play and witness perhaps a new side of the Wild’ Out superstar you’ve never seen. Two daughters and son have to grow up not having mom
tangible, although its confirmed by the spirit that she’ll be in heaven guarding down the families well beings.
Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat
-
T.I. Son Caught On Tape Stealing Boxes
-
Tyrese Busted His Employees In The Bathroom Doing This
-
Summer Walker Just Got Meech Jammed Up By The Homies
-
Latto & Cardi Gone Wild Caught On Camera
-
Glorilla May Be Off The Market Soon
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
-
DaniLeigh Busted For Memorial Day DUI, Hit-And-Run In Miami
-
Boosie Got Hit With The Okey Doke By Gas Station Clerk