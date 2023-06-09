Blueface Accused Of Robbing The Phone Of Woman That Chrisean Rock Assaulted

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Blueface’s relationship with girlfriend Chrisean Rock may be as toxic as they come, but that doesn’t mean he won’t put his freedom on the line should the moment call for it.

According to TMZ, Blueface might’ve earned himself a robbery charge due to some actions taken by his ride-or-die, Chrisean Rock. TMZ is reporting that they’ve come across a police report that alleges that Chrisean Rock and her entourage assaulted a woman at the Palms Casino on May 29 in Vegas. The woman told Rock that she was a fan of hers and after congratulating her on her pregnancy, revealed she didn’t care much for her hubby, Blueface. “F*ck him,” the woman allegedly told Rock.

That was enough to warrant a universal beatdown from the pregnant Rock and her crew.

TMZ reports:

According to the report, Chrisean didn’t appreciate the verbal jab at her man, and punched the woman in the left side of her face. Cops say Blueface then snatched her phone, put it in his back pocket and mockingly said, “This is mine now.”

Officers say the woman was able to retrieve her phone from Blueface, but claims another man in the entourage clocked her with an uppercut!!!

During the melee, Blueface allegedly kicked the woman in the face and chest until security intervened … and Blue, Chrisean and co. fled in a Dodge Charger.

A Charger?! All that ice and the man rolls around in a Charger?! No getaway Benz? Aight, to each his own.Still, in all seriousness, authorities are reviewing the surveillance footage along with the video on the phone of the woman who was assaulted. And if this proves to be true, it could make matters worse for Blueface who was recently arrested on an attempted murder charge for a shooting that went down outside a Vegas strip club just last year.Next reality show Blueface and Chrisean Rock end up on might just be Love After Lockup or something.

