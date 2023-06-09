State Fair of Texas Concert Schedule Announced for 2023

Later this year, at the State Fair of Texas, there will be a free music concert. During the 24 days of the fair, more than 90 performers will play all over the fairgrounds in styles ranging from country to electro-pop.
The Chevrolet Main Stage lineup includes some major artists like Lonestar, Ceelo Green, X Ambassadors, Bowling for Soup, and Lil Jon.
The Yuengling Flight Stage will host a comedy series on Friday nights in addition to live music, while the Bud Light Stage will showcase additional local talent. Admission to the fair, which opens on September 29th, also includes all performances.
