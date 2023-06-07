Local DFW News

Latto & Cardi Gone Wild Caught On Camera

Published on June 7, 2023

Latto – Put It On Da Floor Again (feat. Cardi B) [Official Video] – YouTube

You read that right, Latto & Cardi B are increasing the heat thermometer for all parties hosted inside this summer season.

Check out the official video to “Put it On Da Floor” featuring Cardi B. Peep out all the cameos who showed up and showed out for the

cam. From hubby Offset, to LSU State Champion star Angel Reese. Ripped out the plastic now acting brand new is a vibe, potentially

cranking up momentum for ladies who plan to act brand new this summer.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in  Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat 

 

