Latto & Cardi Gone Wild Caught On Camera

Latto – Put It On Da Floor Again (feat. Cardi B) [Official Video] – YouTube
You read that right, Latto & Cardi B are increasing the heat thermometer for all parties hosted inside this summer season.
Check out the official video to “Put it On Da Floor” featuring Cardi B. Peep out all the cameos who showed up and showed out for the
cam. From hubby Offset, to LSU State Champion star Angel Reese. Ripped out the plastic now acting brand new is a vibe, potentially
cranking up momentum for ladies who plan to act brand new this summer.
