Latto & Cardi Gone Wild Caught On Camera

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Latto – Put It On Da Floor Again (feat. Cardi B) [Official Video] – YouTube

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

You read that right, Latto & Cardi B are increasing the heat thermometer for all parties hosted inside this summer season.

Check out the official video to “Put it On Da Floor” featuring Cardi B. Peep out all the cameos who showed up and showed out for the

cam. From hubby Offset, to LSU State Champion star Angel Reese. Ripped out the plastic now acting brand new is a vibe, potentially

cranking up momentum for ladies who plan to act brand new this summer.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat