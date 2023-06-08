2Chainz Says Final Goodbye To His Dog, Trappy

Rapper 2Chainz formerly known as “Titty Boi” took to social media to announce the passing of his best friend and bulldog, Trappy. The two met in 2015 while 2Chainz was filming for his show ‘Most Expensivest’. After meeting Trappy’s dad Micro Machine, 2Chainz knew he had to have one of his own. Since then, Trappy has established himself a “Doggy Legend” making appearances on the Jimmy Fallon Show and flexing with a $15K cake for his birthday! See 2Chainz final goodbye below.

Watch the full story of how the dynamic duo was brought together!

