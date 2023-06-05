Local DFW News

97 Days of Summer Community Block Party [Video]

Published on June 5, 2023

We had a time in Ft. Worth, Texas connecting the community with valuable resources and getting active outside at the William M. McDonald YMCA. The day began with a fitness demonstration and smoothly transitioned to live HIV health screenings, gardening activity, and more! See how it wen’t down in FUNKY TOWN!

