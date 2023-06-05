97 Days of Summer Community Block Party [Video]

We had a time in Ft. Worth, Texas connecting the community with valuable resources and getting active outside at the William M. McDonald YMCA. The day began with a fitness demonstration and smoothly transitioned to live HIV health screenings, gardening activity, and more! See how it wen’t down in FUNKY TOWN!
-
T.I. Son Caught On Tape Stealing Boxes
-
Boosie Got Hit With The Okey Doke By Gas Station Clerk
-
Glorilla May Be Off The Market Soon
-
Summer Walker Just Got Meech Jammed Up By The Homies
-
Cardi B Sister Got Finessed & Warns The Public
-
Jerry Springer Left His Kids Everything Plot Twist Revealed
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
-
DaniLeigh Busted For Memorial Day DUI, Hit-And-Run In Miami