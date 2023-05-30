Watch Cardi B Have A Quick Rich Chick Flex

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

We all know by know Cardi B is a wealthy diva from the new school generation. However after this unfortunate flex goes viral

do you feel bad or mad about the overall situation. Press play and peep the walk through and decide for yourself who fault if any

to blame about dust bust. Some cars do devalue with higher miles on them . Plus Offset leaks some new drip coming soon off his fashion line.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat