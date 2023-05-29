T.I. Son Caught On Tape Stealing Boxes

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

T.I.’s son King has been outside over this Memorial Day Weekend. Press play to hear him confess to being caught

on camera stealing boxes lol. May be a tad bit blown out of context, however King, & Boosie’s son Tootie are still road dogs

no matter what. Press play to hear his side of the big Cascade skating rink party. Stealing boxes seems to be a sarcastic way of making the

