Local DFW News

Cardi B Sister Got Finessed & Warns The Public

Published on May 24, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

Cardi B sister Hennessy goes on live to expose street hustlers for scamming her out of $300 buck. Press play to hear how she got got! Before your

net trip to Bronx or outside and see a person with 3 cards, or bottle cap watch this video. Hennessy makes it clear that she was very

confident  within her answers. Check out the energy and attitude against the scammers who made a come up , off her eye weakness.

 

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in  Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat 

RELATED TAGS

cardi b Hennessey

More from 97.9 The Beat
Close