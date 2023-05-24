Cardi B Sister Got Finessed & Warns The Public

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Cardi B sister Hennessy goes on live to expose street hustlers for scamming her out of $300 buck. Press play to hear how she got got! Before your

net trip to Bronx or outside and see a person with 3 cards, or bottle cap watch this video. Hennessy makes it clear that she was very

confident within her answers. Check out the energy and attitude against the scammers who made a come up , off her eye weakness.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat