BREAKING:Legendary Music Icon Tina Turner Passes Away at Age 83

Sending up prayers for one of music’s most influential personalities. On Weds (May 24) news broke that TinaTurner, the rock’n’roll star who became an entertainment darling in the 1980s, has passed away after a long illness.
She was 83 years old. Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock, had suffered ill health in recent years, being diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016 and having a kidney transplant in 2017.
This story is still developing and will be updated as more information is available.
-
Boosie Got Hit With The Okey Doke By Gas Station Clerk
-
Photos of Ice Spice Mom Surface The Internet, Twitter Reacts!
-
Lil Baby Boo Goes Viral Again
-
Jerry Springer Left His Kids Everything Plot Twist Revealed
-
The Morning HUSTLE “CA$H & DA$H to Birthday BASH
-
“MOTHER’S MAY WITH 1-800-TRUCKWRECK”
-
Trapboy Freddy Faces Up to 10 Years in Federal Prison
-
Elephant's Death Devastates Dallas Zoo Staff and Visitors