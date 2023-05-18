Ludacris Just Got His Own Walk Of Fame Star

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
On behalf of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, Ludacris has been granted two things that every superstar thinks about
at least once in their career. His own personal day in Hollywood , plus a golden star on the Walk of Fame. Two Decades later the Chicken and Beer
rapper has finally received one of the biggest honors when it comes to California success. Press play for full comedy set and acceptance speech
live from the boularvard. Press play to see why LL COOL J and VIn Diesel where on site for todays ceremony.
