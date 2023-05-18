Ludacris Just Got His Own Walk Of Fame Star

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

On behalf of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, Ludacris has been granted two things that every superstar thinks about

at least once in their career. His own personal day in Hollywood , plus a golden star on the Walk of Fame. Two Decades later the Chicken and Beer

rapper has finally received one of the biggest honors when it comes to California success. Press play for full comedy set and acceptance speech

live from the boularvard. Press play to see why LL COOL J and VIn Diesel where on site for todays ceremony.

