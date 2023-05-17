On The Radar: R&B Singer-Songwriter Leena Rammal

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Meet Dallas-based R&B singer-songwriter, Leena Rammal. The 23-year-old Lebanese artist grew up in Fort Lauderdale, Florida before moving to Dallas. She realized her passion for music and singing from a young age, and at 17 she started recording songs. She brings her own distinctive flavor to the table!

“Since I could remember I was always able to sing and loved music since a baby. On my 10th birthday as a birthday gift I asked my Parents to let me record some music covers in a real music studio and realized how much I loved it. I knew then and there that music would be a huge part of my life.”

Her first single, “On my way,” was released at 18 years old, but she didn’t hit her stride until 2019 with the releases of “Hurry” and “I can’t fall asleep,” which together have over 200 thousand streams.

Jazmine Sullivan, Etta James, Summer Walker, and Brandy are a few of her musical influences. But, Leena’s cultural background is one of the things that set her apart. She gives the R&B genre a bit of a global twist.

Her message of reclaiming one’s independence as a woman is informed by her own experiences as a child in a traditional family and overcoming many hardships in life.

Recently, Leena has returned to the studio in anticipation of the release of new music and an upcoming EP after taking time off during the pandemic. She is excited to make a return and share her new sound with the world and attract a whole new audience.

Leena expresses she really looks forward to creating again after taking a much needed break from the music.

“I miss having a vision and creativity. Writing is huge for me and I enjoy putting my life experiences into my music and being able to relate to others and have them love what I put out.” She said.

You can catch Leena at the anticipated EMERGE Fashion & Music Experience Saunday,May 21st as she debuts her new single!

Follow Leena’s Journey:

Instagram: @leenarammal

Tik Tok: Leenarammal