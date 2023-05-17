Yo Gotti GF Bought Him This For His 42nd Birthday

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Welp forty two years later and greater Yo Gotti is smiling from ear to ear, after his boo cashes in on a new birthday gift.

Angela Simmons aka the rap superstar legend Run DMC’s Rev Run, made it her buisiness to have one of the best gifts Gotti

pulled his own personal cell phone out about. Seems like a love thing brewing up all from a rap line. I guess that “Crush on Angela Simmons”

line set him up for success.

