Yo Gotti GF Bought Him This For His 42nd Birthday

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Welp forty two years later and greater Yo Gotti is smiling from ear to ear, after his boo cashes in on a new birthday gift.
Angela Simmons aka the rap superstar legend Run DMC’s Rev Run, made it her buisiness to have one of the best gifts Gotti
pulled his own personal cell phone out about. Seems like a love thing brewing up all from a rap line. I guess that “Crush on Angela Simmons”
line set him up for success.
-
“MOTHER’S MAY WITH 1-800-TRUCKWRECK”
-
Photos of Ice Spice Mom Surface The Internet, Twitter Reacts!
-
The Morning HUSTLE “CA$H & DA$H to Birthday BASH
-
Trapboy Freddy Faces Up to 10 Years in Federal Prison
-
Elephant's Death Devastates Dallas Zoo Staff and Visitors
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Report: Woman and Ex-Boyfriend Exchange Gunfire Outside Houston Daycare
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)