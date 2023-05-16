Lil Baby Boo Goes Viral Again

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Lil Baby‘s “Close Friend” aka Jayda Wayda has made it clear that she’s not here to entertain anybody but him. Although she’s keeping the same fashion trendy energy looks abroad even as the mother of Baby’s son. Press play to see a look that has the internet goin into a frenzy , over the Men in Black “lewk”. Some comments are coming back in mixed signals. However its clear that Jayda is her own star and reality magnet, so at the end of the day, being her natural self, is working out for the better. Even while being in a close relationship with Lil Baby.
-
“MOTHER’S MAY WITH 1-800-TRUCKWRECK”
-
Photos of Ice Spice Mom Surface The Internet, Twitter Reacts!
-
Elephant's Death Devastates Dallas Zoo Staff and Visitors
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Trapboy Freddy Faces Up to 10 Years in Federal Prison
-
The Morning HUSTLE “CA$H & DA$H to Birthday BASH
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Report: Woman and Ex-Boyfriend Exchange Gunfire Outside Houston Daycare