Janelle Monae Gets Hot In New Lipstick Lover Video

Published on May 16, 2023

Whew! You can call her “Ms. Monae” if ya nasty!

Janelle Monae let her divine feminine energy shine in the music video to her latest single “Lipstick Lover” released four days ago. The short film starts with a woman kissing Janelle on the lips, and then she is suddenly dragged into a pool party surrounded by friends. However, this isn’t a backyard party with a bounce house; the only thing bouncing is ta-tas in every corner.

See the video for yourself below! Must be 18 years or older to watch! 

