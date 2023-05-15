Trapboy Freddy Faces Up to 10 Years in Federal Prison

According to a plea bargain filed in U.S. District Court in Dallas, Devarius Dontez Moore pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a handgun by a banned person (convicted felon).

When authorities issued a warrant for his arrest on the firearms allegation, they realized the case had nothing to do with the tiger cub.

According to Dallas Police Department, Trap could get up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine for the firearms accusation.

WFAA reported he has agreed to give up his Taurus TCP.380 and “any ammunition or magazines seized” with it as part of his plea deal.

In exchange, the prosecution dropped all accusations against the defendant. The terms of the agreement stated that “no guarantees or promises from anyone as to what sentence” would be decided by a judge.

His sentencing has not yet been scheduled.