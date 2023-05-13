A Real Momma Had Time Today

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Lil Wayne‘s daughter Reginae Carter mom Toya has time today for all trolls and critiques. Leave it up to a real Momma to address
internet bullies who have something to say about her daughter. Reginae is a very vocal and transparent person who usues social media to express
herself just as the other users do it. However mom is putting her foot down , for all haters to keep in consideration that we are all human at the
end of the day.
