A Real Momma Had Time Today

Lil Wayne‘s daughter Reginae Carter mom Toya has time today for all trolls and critiques. Leave it up to a real Momma to address

internet bullies who have something to say about her daughter. Reginae is a very vocal and transparent person who usues social media to express

herself just as the other users do it. However mom is putting her foot down , for all haters to keep in consideration that we are all human at the

end of the day.

