14 Fun Would You Rather Questions For Mom

Happy Mothers Day to all the mothers in the DFW! We want to help you celebrate and have some fun with your mom by playing Would You Rather! Each question is sure to make your smile and create a new memory for your family to hold onto! Don’t forget to capture this moment and share with us on Facebook and Instagram @979theBeat !

Would you rather have Legos scattered all over your living room, or Cheerios dust stuck on the kitchen counters forever? Would you rather have your guests see a filthy toilet, or a filthy kitchen? Would you rather live with a total slob, or an OCD freak? Would you rather experience your kid’s temper tantrums in a busy library/church, or have your child pee/poo itself while shopping in Target. Would you rather have someone constantly complain about your cooking, or about your cleaning? Would you rather trim the lawn with nail clippers, or pick all your carpets clean with tweezers? Would you rather watch Frozen five times a day, every day, or have lice go through the whole house? Would you rather NEVER need to do laundry, or NEVER wash the dishes again? Would you rather have a carpet instead of bathroom tiles, or carton boxes instead of walls? Would you rather do ALL the housework forever, or have your partner do it ALL, but not the way you want it done? Would you rather have your fridge smell like stinky feet all the time, or your clothes to come a size smaller after laundry? Would you rather have your husband put the toilet seat back down, or have him pick his socks from the floor? Would you rather be stuck in a room with a teething baby, or a hormonal teenager for a week? Would you rather clean your home with a vacuum cleaner with a head the size of your thumb, or scrub the bathroom with cotton swabs?

