Lil Wayne’s Daughter Home Was Invaded

Lil Wayne‘s daughter Reginae Carter gets emotional online, while breaking down what’s on her chest. Venting and looking for clout is two different things according to the princess of rap. Reginae is here to set the record straight and apologizes for being so transparent. Is her boyfriend Armon one to blame, for the random home invasion? She claims he didn’t even check on her instead posted a Youtube video. Is this suspicious or nah ? Let P-skillz know via 844-787-1979.

