Local DFW News

Ari Fletcher Goes Live With A Portion Of The Truth

Published on May 11, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Leave it up to Money Bagg Yo’s first lady Ari Fletcher to keep fans on their toes, in regards of newborn

from the two love birds.  Press play for an in kitchen one on one with Ari. Prepare yourself for a musical selection courtesy

of Ari’s inner Fantasia voice .

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in  Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat 

RELATED TAGS

ari-fletcher moneybagg yo preganancy Social Media

More from 97.9 The Beat
Close