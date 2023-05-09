Local DFW News

Call of Duty Gamers Beware Of The Leaks

Published on May 9, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

All battle field gamers will find this video helpful beyond measures. Season 3 of Modern Warfare is live and active now, however in a few weeks will

be uploading the second reloaded version. Potential new night modes, dust storms & new maps shall be unpacked sooner than we think. Press play

for a few DMZ leaks that are highly possible of being used in future seasons. Ashika Island & Almazrah will possibly have a more looting

opportunities as well. Call or check on your gamer friends to make sure they have seen this video ,and are ready for any unexpected surprises while

playing the duty .

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in  Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat 

 

RELATED TAGS

Call of Duty

More from 97.9 The Beat
Close