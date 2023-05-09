Call of Duty Gamers Beware Of The Leaks

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

All battle field gamers will find this video helpful beyond measures. Season 3 of Modern Warfare is live and active now, however in a few weeks will

be uploading the second reloaded version. Potential new night modes, dust storms & new maps shall be unpacked sooner than we think. Press play

for a few DMZ leaks that are highly possible of being used in future seasons. Ashika Island & Almazrah will possibly have a more looting

opportunities as well. Call or check on your gamer friends to make sure they have seen this video ,and are ready for any unexpected surprises while

playing the duty .

