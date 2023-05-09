Soulja Boy Is Applying Maxium Pressure

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Soulja Boy maybe hands down the first rapper to use a iphone & go viral on Youtube. Press play to hear who made him semi aggravated for dropping music on his release date. Soulja Season is coming no matter what based off the social media flex. Also Big Draco, calls out a few rappers for painting their nails. Saving the rap game maybe the pure motivation for Soulja’s energy towards hip hop’s future.
Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat
-
Janet Jackson & Jermaine Dupri Get Touchy Backstage of ATL Concert [Video]
-
“MOTHER’S MAY WITH 1-800-TRUCKWRECK”
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Two Sisters Bring Popular Event, Black On The Block to Frisco, Texas
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
DFW Weather Radar Severe Storms Headed To
-
Teen Leaves Newborn To Die Because He Looked Like Father
-
Report: Multiple People Injured In Killeen Shooting