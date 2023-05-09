Soulja Boy Is Applying Maxium Pressure

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Soulja Boy maybe hands down the first rapper to use a iphone & go viral on Youtube. Press play to hear who made him semi aggravated for dropping music on his release date. Soulja Season is coming no matter what based off the social media flex. Also Big Draco, calls out a few rappers for painting their nails. Saving the rap game maybe the pure motivation for Soulja’s energy towards hip hop’s future.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat