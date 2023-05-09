DFW

Soulja Boy Is Applying Maxium Pressure

Published on May 9, 2023

The Beat DFW Daily Video
Soulja Boy maybe hands down the first rapper to use a iphone & go viral on Youtube. Press play to hear who made him semi aggravated for dropping music on his release date. Soulja Season is coming no matter what based off the social media flex. Also Big Draco, calls  out a few rappers for painting their nails. Saving the rap game maybe the pure motivation for Soulja’s energy towards hip hop’s future.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in  Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat 

