97.9 The Beat Cinco de Mayo Beat The Heat Challenge [WATCH]

Published on May 5, 2023

Watch Jazzi Black, DJ Don Perryon and Veda Loca attempt the #beattheheatchallange. In celebration of Cinco de Mayo and spicing things up a bit, the on-air personalities wanted to have a little fun! Here are the rules: The last person to drink water after secretly choosing a hot pepper wins! Try this with your friends and be sure to tag us!

