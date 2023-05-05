COVID-19 Is Officially Over…Sort Of

Tell the toiler paper bandits to take it easy since the World Health Organization announced Covid-19 is no longer a global health emergency this morning! The United States is set to end their public health emergency on May 11.

The International Health Regulations Committee held its 15th meeting on Covid-19 yesterday and their director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted on video conference “the number of weekly reported deaths and hospitalizations continue to decrease, but (he) expressed concern that surveillance reporting to WHO has declined significantly, that there continues to be inequitable access to life-saving interventions, and that pandemic fatigue continues to grow.”

In other words, we can take a deep breath now because the number of people catching COVID and dying from it are going down, but that doesn’t mean to ignore that it STILL exists and scientists need to continue to work extremely hard to prevent another pandemic from happening. Unfortunately the virus is still killing about 1,000 people every week.

Just a few days ago the General spoke with Peter Vanham from Yahoo! Finance and said “If the world does not learn from our past mistakes with COVID, then future generations will question what we did to improve from the pandemic.”

The technical lead and head of WHO’s program on emerging disease, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove cosigned saying that Covid is in fact “here to stay” shifting the pandemic into an endemic. “While we’re not in the crisis mode, we can’t let our guard down. This virus will continue to cause waves. What we are hopeful of is that we have the tools in place to ensure that the future waves do not result in more severe disease, don’t result in waves of death and we can do that with the tools we have at hand. We just need to make sure that we are tracking the virus because it will continue to evolve.”

While the world is preparing to readjust, President Biden announced he will also be lifting vaccine mandates across the country on May 11 when the public health emergency expires. According to CNBC, the Department of Homeland Security will also lift vaccination requirements for people who are entering the U.S via its land borders with Canada and Mexico.

