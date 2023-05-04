Ashanti & Nelly Are Back Viral Together For One Reason

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Welp if that cat wasn’t out of the bag, last week. Allow Ya Pilot P-skillz to insert one viral video to answer the mysterious question we
all have been pondering. Ashanti & Nelly have been spotted outside , inside and nearside a lot of public places recently from boxing rings, to
performing. No rocket science needed to see the extra hand holds while moving through varies spots. The word on the internet streets
is that these two artist are perhaps dating dating again.
-
Janet Jackson & Jermaine Dupri Get Touchy Backstage of ATL Concert [Video]
-
Lil Baby Accused of Being The Father of IG Model’s Son; Meet Daliesha Key [Photos]
-
Mansfield Parent and Coach Fight Turns Into Gun Scare
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Two Sisters Bring Popular Event, Black On The Block to Frisco, Texas
-
“MOTHER’S MAY WITH 1-800-TRUCKWRECK”
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
DFW Weather Radar Severe Storms Headed To