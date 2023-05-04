Ashanti & Nelly Are Back Viral Together For One Reason

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Welp if that cat wasn’t out of the bag, last week. Allow Ya Pilot P-skillz to insert one viral video to answer the mysterious question we

all have been pondering. Ashanti & Nelly have been spotted outside , inside and nearside a lot of public places recently from boxing rings, to

performing. No rocket science needed to see the extra hand holds while moving through varies spots. The word on the internet streets

is that these two artist are perhaps dating dating again.

