They Just Took Girl Power To The Next Level

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Leave it up to these 3 college African American queens earning State Championship rings and beyond. Check out 3 of Louisiana State

Universities women basket ball superstars, receive their followers live on tv with Jennifer Hudson. Flau’jae Johnson, Alexis Morris, & Angel

Reese have just raised the bar when it comes to success after college. Press play and peep who they give credit to on their own accomplishments.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat