They Just Took Girl Power To The Next Level

Leave it up to these 3 college African American queens earning State Championship rings and beyond. Check out 3 of Louisiana State
Universities women basket ball superstars, receive their followers live on tv with Jennifer Hudson. Flau’jae Johnson, Alexis Morris, & Angel
Reese have just raised the bar when it comes to success after college. Press play and peep who they give credit to on their own accomplishments.
