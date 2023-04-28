Local DFW News

White Men Can’t Jump Finally Drop Trailer

Published on April 28, 2023

Its been a while since 1992 original release, of White Men Can’t Jump. Woody and Wesley would be proud of this

teaser to the past classic film. More updated jokes, & relevant topics have been added to the story line. But we all are really

focused on Jack Harlow‘ basketball & acting abilities aside from the rap . Press play to chuckle a bit a and get a real feel for the energy that Harlow

and co star Sinquay Walls  deliver.  Sounds like the wait will be over mid May 2023 availble via Hulu.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in  Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat 

2023 Jack Harlow NEW MOVIE White Men Can't Jump

