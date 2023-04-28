White Men Can’t Jump Finally Drop Trailer

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Its been a while since 1992 original release, of White Men Can’t Jump. Woody and Wesley would be proud of this
teaser to the past classic film. More updated jokes, & relevant topics have been added to the story line. But we all are really
focused on Jack Harlow‘ basketball & acting abilities aside from the rap . Press play to chuckle a bit a and get a real feel for the energy that Harlow
and co star Sinquay Walls deliver. Sounds like the wait will be over mid May 2023 availble via Hulu.
