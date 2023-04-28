White Men Can’t Jump Finally Drop Trailer

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Its been a while since 1992 original release, of White Men Can’t Jump. Woody and Wesley would be proud of this

teaser to the past classic film. More updated jokes, & relevant topics have been added to the story line. But we all are really

focused on Jack Harlow‘ basketball & acting abilities aside from the rap . Press play to chuckle a bit a and get a real feel for the energy that Harlow

and co star Sinquay Walls deliver. Sounds like the wait will be over mid May 2023 availble via Hulu.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat