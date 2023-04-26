Local DFW News

Rihanna Fans Only

Published on April 26, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Perhaps the most popular mommy to be of 2023, recently seen outside having fun . Date night and friends vibes courtesy of the Barbados Queen

Rihanna looks like this. Asap Rocky was deff, present while partaking in the turn up. Watch the above link to see how far along Ri Ri really is. Fans

are hype worldwide, for the new bundle of joy.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in  Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat 

 

RELATED TAGS

ASAP Rocky rihanna

More from 97.9 The Beat
Close