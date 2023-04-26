Local DFW News

DFW Weather Radar Severe Storms Headed To

Published on April 26, 2023

https://www.nbcdfw.com/weather/weather-connection/live-radar-severe-storms-possible-wednesday/3243504/

North Texas in the spring has always kept residents living on their toes. Here we are again with the forecast looking  not to as bright , dry & sunny.

Pretty much the opposite is in full affect. South of the metro plex are really in the more of the red zone as far as severe thunderstorms. Press play to

keep up with what’s going on in the DFW. Make sure your phones are charged, with a back up power surge, along with flood & gas.

Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat 

 

