DFW Weather Radar Severe Storms Headed To

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
https://www.nbcdfw.com/weather/weather-connection/live-radar-severe-storms-possible-wednesday/3243504/
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
North Texas in the spring has always kept residents living on their toes. Here we are again with the forecast looking not to as bright , dry & sunny.
Pretty much the opposite is in full affect. South of the metro plex are really in the more of the red zone as far as severe thunderstorms. Press play to
keep up with what’s going on in the DFW. Make sure your phones are charged, with a back up power surge, along with flood & gas.
-
Alabama Teens Killed Leaving Prom After Crashing Into Semi-Truck
-
Lake Highlands Remembers Senior Principal Mrs. Pettigrew
-
Mansfield Parent and Coach Fight Turns Into Gun Scare
-
Lil Baby Accused of Being The Father of IG Model’s Son; Meet Daliesha Key [Photos]
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Royal Comedy[PURCHASE TICKETS]
-
Non-profit Helps Free Dallas Man After 25 Years in Prison
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)