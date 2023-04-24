NLE Choppa Talks Cottonwood 2, Baby Mama Drama Rumors, Cougar Crushes & More!

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Rapper NLE Choppa tapped in with Lore’l and Kyle on The Morning hustle show. His new album Cottonwood 2 is out now and you know our team had to dig deep and find out more about the 20-year-old rapper who’s been making waves and headlines for quite some time.

In more recent news, The Memphis native has been the topic of scission on every blog due to the drama between him and the mother of his child, Marissa Da’Nae. Chop confirmed with us that he is in fact expecting his second child after she exposed her recent pregnancy and went on a rant via her IG story claiming he hasn’t been present.⁣

The two suffered a miscarriage 6 months ago. NLE shared he paid for the treatment because he felt sorry. “I just wanted to try and make that situation right and I’m still the asshole.”⁣

After our clip went viral, Marissa took to social media again causing NLE Choppa to say his final words on the subject via Twitter. Chop says he will continue to be a great father despite his relationship status with Marissa. In other news, his new single is officially the 9th most steamed song in Spotify history! Watch our full interview with him below.

