Non-profit Helps Free Dallas Man After 25 Years in Prison

After spending 25 years in prison, Martin Santillan is a free man with the help of advanced DNA technology. Santillan was caught in the middle of a murder case that happened in July 1997 when his outfit that included a Dallas Stars jersey matched the description of the suspect. In 1998, he was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison.

March 22, 2023 CBS TEXAS

Santillan’s older sister Mayte Cantu always believed in her brothers innocence. She stated, “He wasn’t able to be here when two of my family members passed away and that was the hardest, especially my mom.” Judge Riley, the presiding judge on the 6th floor at the Frank Crowley Courts in Dallas wished him well saying, “Mr. Santillan, at this time, I would also like to apologize to you on behalf of Dallas County, the State of Texas, and the entire judicial system. I wish you well and best of luck in your future path.”

The organization that helped him is Centurion Ministries, a non-profit located in Princeton, New Jersey. Their mission is to “exonerate innocent individuals who have been wrongly convicted and sentenced to life sentences or death.” Centurion only takes on cases with no DNA evidence available to prove their clients’ innocence. Get more information about them by clicking below.

